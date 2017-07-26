‘BB19’ Spoilers: Jessica Graf Asks Diary Room For Birth Control —Will She End Up Pregnant?

BB19 spoilers tease Jessica Graf asked Big Brother production for a birth control pill prescription or she could end up pregnant. It sounded like she asked production to give her the morning after pill and renew her birth control pills.

Flashback to 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, Jessica tells Cody Nickson that she was called into the diary room for a personal matter. Apparently, they got a prescription for a “pill” that takes two weeks to kick in.

The Big Brother 19 fans speculate that she needed the morning after pills plus her prescription birth control pills. When she told Cody that she needed “this pill,” Cody’s eyes got really wide. It seems pretty clear that Jessica felt concerned that she may be pregnant with Cody’s child.

Online Big Brother reported that Jessica didn’t bring her pills with her because she didn’t think she would need them. Then, she met Cody, a man that she believes is her “soul mate.” Cody is ready to ask her to marry him, but she refuses to allow him to ask her. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jessica wants to see how it goes between them outside the house in September. If she is pregnant, restarting her birth control won’t affect her baby. However, if she recently got pregnant and took the morning after pill, it would most likely abort the fetus.

The toads (Jason, Cody, Jessica) have made their way to the pool #bb19 pic.twitter.com/g6MomR6DTt — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 11, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoiler indicate it seems pretty unlikely that she would be pregnant after only a few intimate encounters. However, it is a possibility, and she is wise to want to prevent it. Cody seems to think they will make it after getting out of the Big Brother 19 house in September. They made arrangements to travel to each other’s houses and spend two weeks together every few months. Cody has already talked about marriage, but Jessica doesn’t seem to want to think about a long future together, yet.

Cody tells jessica about him being at war & talking about people being killed #bb19 pic.twitter.com/jZ6AXkZEsM — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 13, 2017

Jessica revealed that before the season started, Big Brother told her that she would meet someone and fall in love. She believes that they were “destined” to come together and spend the summer together. Big Brother 19 fans, do you think Jessica is already pregnant? Do you think they stay together after BB19 is over? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Big Brother airs Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]