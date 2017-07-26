DJ Khaled Might Work With ‘Next Ed Sheeran’ Chase Goehring, Golden Buzzer Boy On ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017

After Angelica Hale last week, it was Chase Goehring’s turn to win the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent 2017. The singer-songwriter, who impressed the judges with “Hurt” last month, returned to the show with another original, “A Capella.”

According to Chase, the new song is about himself. While he composed many other songs about other people, he made this about him. The 21-year-old red-haired charmer from Nolensville, Tennessee said he would like to make music that people could relate to.

DJ Khaled was the one who probably was the most impressed one on the judges’ panel, even though everybody seemed blown away with Goehring’s performance. The guest judge on Judge Cuts could not help but go crazy about the young artist’s talent. According to the seasoned music producer, Chase was on his way to becoming a star.

America’s Got Talent 2017 will help Goehring become a superstar, DJ Khaled added. He kept on praising the “real” lyrics. In addition, he also appreciated the way the contestant involved the crowd in his performance. This was coming from somebody who is known for being a hit-maker.

“You know I do this music thing for real.”

The golden buzzer seemed like an obvious choice for DJ Khaled, who hinted that there could be a collaboration in near future. He told the young singer that they must do something together.

Billboard found a lot of similarity between Chase Goehring and Ed Sheeran. The America’s Got Talent 2017 contestant is already being called the “next Ed Sheeran.”

Chase Goehring later called the golden buzzer the “most incredible moment” of his life. He used his Twitter account to thank DJ Khaled. He also thanked those who believed in him all this while.

For everyone that wants to check out #ACapella its HERE: iTunes –https://t.co/4yuc4iDEdZ & Spotify – https://t.co/r14OC7wMes???????? — Chase Goehring (@chasegoehring) July 26, 2017

Simon Cowell earlier asked Chase how he felt, as he advanced on America’s Got Talent 2017. The young songwriter said he was really nervous because there were lots of talented people on the show. However, when he started singing, he did not seem nervous at all.

It was speculated earlier whether Evie Clair would get the golden buzzer, after 9-year-old Angelica Hale got it last week. Even though the 13-year-old singer impressed the judges enough to reach the Live Shows, it was Chase Goehring who became the “golden boy.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]