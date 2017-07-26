‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Will Abe Be Happy About Theo’s Summer Job At Dimera Enterprises?

DOOL fans have watched Theo grow into a young man that is finding his own path as he got his first job recently. After the death of his mother, he remained close to Chad Dimera, his uncle. Not surprisingly, when it came time for his first job, Chad wanted him to come to work in the IT department of the family business. Will Abe approve of his son working there?

The following will contain possible spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised as the story unfolds, stop reading now.

Abe and Lexie were the perfect couple and very much in love. When she was alive, she was always torn between the love she had for her family and the terrible things they did in some of their business dealings. Stefano, her father, was the perfect DOOL villain and often punished those he perceived as his enemy. Abe has not forgotten that or how Lexie died. And Stefano having committed suicide by cop didn’t make Abe’s strong feelings lessen. After watching the family over the years, he remains leery of Theo’s two remaining uncles.

According to Soap Cities, Abe is going to be furious when he learns that Theo has taken a spot in Dimera Enterprises. Having him involved in his mother’s family’s business is more than Abe can handle. He is protective of his son and doesn’t want him exposed to anything that may hurt him in any way.

Theo is also involved with Abigail and Andre on a quest to help Chad on DOOL. He hacked into Dario’s computer to find the counterfeiting and money laundry trail. Now he is working on hacking into Dario’s phone to delete the incriminating picture of his uncle over the body of Deimos. If Abe found out about this project, he would be beyond livid because of the danger it could put Theo in. By getting too involved with his Uncle Chad and Uncle Andre, things could get sketchy. It seems the two are always up to something on DOOL.

What do you think Abe would say about Theo working for Dimera Enterprises? How would he react if he discovered Theo’s hacking for Andre and Abigail? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

