Beyonce Close To Losing Entire Baby Weight Just A Month After Delivering Twins

Beyonce Is wasting no time dropping the weight she gained while pregnant with twins, with sources saying she’s close to being back in her favorite swimwear.

It was just over a month ago when Beyonce gave birth to her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, so to think that the singer has already managed to dedicate enough time in the gym in order to get those calories burning has definitely stunned a lot of people.

Hollywood Life notes that Beyonce has been receiving a lot of help from family, friends, and nannies, who have all been staying at the home she shares with Jay Z as they adjust to the life of being parents of three.

While the celebrity news outlet makes it known that Beyonce is a very hands-on mom, she still likes to find the time to workout and cook deliciously healthy meals all by herself, regardless of how tired she is going to be.

A source continues to add that Beyonce is barely getting any sleep right now because once she’s done working out, she’s back to her children.

It’s been a rollercoaster journey for Beyonce, and the supposed fact that she’s dropping the baby weight like there’s no tomorrow seems to show how much effort she’s putting in to get her curvy figure back.

One insider went as far as to say that one can’t even tell Beyonce had two babies just a month ago because her body has snapped right back, with the help of a personal trainer, a great diet, and regular exercising, of course.

News of Beyonce having completely dedicated her time to motherhood and working out, with little to no sleep on a day-to-day basis, comes just weeks after reports claimed the singer was planning to take a much-needed break from showbiz.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

It’s being rumored that the singer won’t release her next studio album until March 2018, just one month before she is expected to headline Coachella, which would be perfect timing for Beyonce.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

From there, a world tour will also be expected, but for the time being, Beyonce has no interest to do anything but share these precious months with Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, as she continues to adjust to being a mother of three.

