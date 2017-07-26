Jinger Duggar Wears Tight Pants And High Heels In New Photo Taken By Jeremy Vuolo’s Photographer Friend

Jinger Duggar’s pants have made another appearance on social media, and fans still haven’t grown tired of seeing the stylish Counting On star rocking her favorite new clothing item.

On Tuesday, the Dedicated to the Duggars Tumblr page posted a new photo of Jinger wearing pants. They appear to be a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans, and she isn’t wearing them underneath a skirt or dress. Instead, she’s paired them with a sleeveless pink top with a high neck. When it comes to footwear, most of the Duggar girls prefer flip-flops and sandals. However, Jinger is being a bit more daring now that she doesn’t have to share shoes with her sisters; she’s making up for some of the height difference between herself and her tall husband by wearing high-heeled wedges. And speaking of Jeremy Vuolo, he’s also dressed up for a night on the town in a pair of dark dress pants and a blue button-down shirt.

“Such a cute couple! Jinger needs to get into the fashion business!” wrote one fan of the Counting On star’s ensemble.

Another fan imagined how Jill Duggar would react to seeing her younger sister in a pair of tight pants and a sleeveless shirt.

“Jill probably needed to be escorted to the fainting couch when she saw this outfit,” the commenter wrote.

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Like most of her sisters, Jill Duggar only wears dresses and skirts because she grew up in a conservative Christian household where girls were discouraged from wearing pants. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Duggars’ pants ban is based on a Bible verse that says that God “detests” women who wear men’s apparel. Jill and Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, taught her daughters that “modest and feminine skirts and dresses” are items of clothing that won’t anger the Almighty. However, the Duggar girls’ husbands get to set their fashion rules after they get married, and Jeremy doesn’t take issue with women wearing trousers.

The latest image of Jinger Duggar defying the dress code that she adhered to for so many years was taken by James Song, a close friend of Jeremy Vuolo who has appeared on Counting On. The photographer played a key role in helping Jeremy pop the question to Jinger on a rooftop in New York City. Jeremy told his future bride that James was just going to snap a few photos of them with the city skyline in the background, but what Jinger didn’t know was that James would capture the moment that Jeremy got down on one knee and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him. According to the Duggar family’s website, James also snapped engagement photos of Jinger and Jeremy in Central Park.

That time your photos (that you took) get on the cover and full spread in @usweekly A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@jsongphotography) on Aug 27, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

James’ recent photo of Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar, and her much-celebrated pants was taken when he visited the couple at their new home in Laredo, Texas. Based on the hashtags that he used in his Instagram post, the picture was snapped at a Laredo eatery called Siete Banderas. On its website, the restaurant boasts live music, frozen margaritas, and tequila shots.

Jinger Duggar has not discussed her decision to ditch her family’s dress code, and she still hasn’t worn her skinny jeans on her family’s reality show. However, Counting On returns September 11 on TLC, so fans only have to wait a few more weeks to see if her pants become a plotline.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]