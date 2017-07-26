‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Paul Feels Violated By Jessica’s Actions, Kevin Questions Raven’s Sick Claims

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease Jessica Graff, who is the current head of household, is rubbing the rest of the house the wrong way. To recap Week 4, Cody Nickson won the Battle Back competition, which gave him the opportunity to re-enter the BB19 game. Jessica won the HOH competition and nominated Ramses Soto and Josh Martinez, with Josh being the target. Jessica won the power of veto challenge and decided to keep the nominations the same.

According to Online Big Brother, Jessica has a strange habit of sticking her finger in people’s rear end. She has been told not to do it, but she continues. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Paul is tired of it and he feels violated by her actions. Kevin Schlehuber agrees and refers to her behavior as sexual harassment. Paul explains that if he were the one doing it to her, he would either be kicked off the show or in jail.

Kevin questions whether Jessica has stuck her finger in Paul’s rear end since Cody returned last week. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that he replied that she hasn’t which they both find rather odd. Paul said that if she does it again, he will tell her to knock it off and let production to “deal with her.”

Paul: She's smart, she hides it in front of this hosting thing, but she asks questions and looks at your reactions. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/aa8tXyrhp0 — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 17, 2017

Flashback to 2:29 p.m., Kevin and Paul chat about Raven Walton. There has been a lot of talk about her in the house the past few days. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Kevin is starting to think that she may be exaggerating her illness to either get people in the house to feel bad for her or to take advantage of the BB19 fans.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul agrees with Kevin’s take on Raven and believes eventually the truth will come out. Kevin admits that he would like to know the truth behind all her illness claims. Paul stated that Raven is a “downer” and no matter what they talk about, she brings up her illness.

Kevin: I'm not a survivor type guy, I'm a suit and tie, after dark, dress up kind of guy. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/50dRHHBIs9 — #BB19 Feed Updates (@BB19LiveFeed) July 17, 2017

Flashback to 8:30 p.m. on July 24, Raven told the BB19 house a few interesting things about her Gastroparesis stomach pacer. According to Survivor Sucks, Raven claimed that if she dives more than 10 feet in the water, she will implode from the pressure. Raven went on to say that if she puts an iPhone on her stomach, the device will turn off her pacer. Her doctors advised against dancing, but she ignored the doctors and opened her own studio.

Kevin and Paul noticed that Raven had told inconsistent stories about her health. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that if another houseguest gets too much attention, Raven finds a way to bring the attention back on her.

Big Brother 19 fans, do you think production should talk to Jessica about her inappropriate behavior? Do you think Raven uses her sickness to get attention?

Big Brother airs Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights on CBS.

