Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Reportedly Refuses To Share A Home With Her, Split Nears?

Khloe Kardashian isn’t offended in the slightest that Tristan Thompson has opted to purchase a home for himself in Los Angeles, it has been claimed.

The athlete, who has been enjoying his vacation break after having lost the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers, is looking to make California a place that he can call home whenever he’s not playing basketball.

One of the reasons why Los Angeles has been such a prominent city for him is simply because of the fact that Khloe happens to live there.

While Khloe Kardashian spends a significant amount of time in Cleveland to support her man, she still has obligations to fulfill as far as her career is concerned back in Los Angeles, which is why she’s constantly flying back and forth.

Since Khloe Kardashian has already purchased a home for herself in Cleveland, it only seemed right that Tristan would do the same in Los Angeles, Hollywood Life reveals.

But fans shouldn’t get ahead of themselves because Tristan is purchasing his new mansion all by himself, meaning that Khloe Kardashian will not be living with him.

Sources claim that Tristan has already told Khloe he would need his space from time to time, especially when he starts training for the Cavaliers again.

Having his own place just gives him the comfortability of simply focusing his attention on nothing other than basketball, and from what insiders have gathered, Khloe Kardashian completely understands.

She knows that her beau loves her unconditionally but the athlete doesn’t play when it comes to his career and helping the Cavaliers win another championship is one of his priorities when he returns to the NBA later this year.

In recent weeks, it’s been claimed that Tristan and Khloe Kardashian are on the same page when it comes to settling down and starting a family together but the timing has to be right for the both of them.

Insiders continue to stress that with Tristan choosing to live by himself, it doesn’t mean that Khloe Kardashian can’t come over. She’s welcome whenever she likes.

After all, Thompson is shopping for a home that’s not too far away from where Khloe Kardashian currently resides, in Calabasas.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]