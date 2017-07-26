Pauly D & Aubrey O’Day Split At ‘Famously Single’ Season 2 Start — Just As They Did At Season 1’s End

As E!’s Famously Single begins its second season, repeat relationship offenders Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio of Jersey Shore fame and singer Aubrey O’Day have called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

And if you’re thinking you’ve heard this one before, chances are that you probably have.

Reports from Just Jared note that the Dumblonde vocalist and reality starlet feels that the ex-MTV personality just isn’t ready for the next step of their relationship — marriage.

“They broke up,” an insider close to the pair confirmed to E! News on Tuesday.

“Pauly is the one that broke up with Aubrey,” they further explain, adding, “She was pressuring him to get a ring, and he was not there yet.”

“They are done. He hopes to remain friends with her, [but] she is pretty upset.”

If this all sounds familiar to anyone, then they might be recalling a similar turn of events for Pauly D and Aubrey in May of 2016, when the duo, who met during the taping of the first season of E!’s Famously Single that same year, announced another breakup just weeks into their relationship.

Aubrey and Pauly D would go on to reconcile that same week in May, with an apologetic O’Day telling E! News that the heat of being a well-known couple in the spotlight simply got the best of them at the worst possible time.

“It’s very difficult to build a relationship as a celebrity couple and have the personal life and the public come together as one,” Aubrey told E! about her problems with Pauly D.

“We were having a difficult time with all of that, and we’ve figured out how to be the strongest team that we can be. We both wanted to be together, and we weren’t willing to not let that happen. So, we fought for each other, and we made it through.”

Coincidentally, the couple sailed on through in their relationship for another three months before, according to a separate E! News post, they called things off again after Pauly saw something during Aubrey’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother that he “didn’t like.”

After a year and a half, Pauly D and Aubrey O'Day have called it quits: https://t.co/RlbAEpvue6 pic.twitter.com/v0HhVA4XIc — E! News (@enews) July 26, 2017

Just as before, the two would eventually patch things up and come together again prior to the start of Famously Single‘s second season, which began airing on the E! Network in June of 2017.

Writers for Just Jared additionally note that sources close to DJ Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day say they could “potentially get back together in the future,” so, feel free to take this “permanent” break-up news with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by Lily Lawrence/Stringer/Getty Images]