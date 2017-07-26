Massive Plans For Seth Rollins And Dean Ambrose Revealed For ‘SummerSlam’

Over recent weeks, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have found themselves in pursuit of the same goal. The Miz has been feuding with The Lunatic Fringe for most of the year over the Intercontinental Title, but Rollins has teamed with Ambrose in pursuit of The Miz and his “Miztourage.” On Raw this week, the former Shield members defeated Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel in a handicap match, but it’s just the beginning for them.

The WWE Universe is happy about that, but they are even more excited to see Ambrose and Rollins on the same page for the first time in years. However, their on-screen friendship hasn’t healed completely, but the expectation is the storyline will continue on Raw heading into WWE SummerSlam. There is a rumor about Ambrose and Rollins being done with The Miz. That means WWE officials have some new plans for them.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are moving forward with The Hardy Boyz versus The Revival headed into the biggest party of the summer, which means Cesaro and Sheamus don’t have challengers for the Raw Tag Team Titles yet. The rumor is that Ambrose and Rollins are expected to receive a massive babyface run in the tag team division and will challenge Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam for the tag team titles.

On paper, Ambrose and Rollins having a run together as a team would be compelling for the fans based on their bad blood as rivals since The Shield disbanded. There is a lot to explore between those two characters as they get reacquainted as partners, especially if they are challenging for the Raw Tag Team Titles heading into WWE SummerSlam. WWE officials would also love to have another huge face tag team in the division.

There is no doubt the WWE Universe would embrace a massive tag team run for Ambrose and Rollins. It is something both men haven’t done before. It could also bring a lot of prestige to the tag team division. There has been some speculation that their run would eventually lead to a heel turn for Dean Ambrose. After that, Ambrose and Rollins could rekindle their rivalry except with Rollins as the babyface. The fact is there’s a lot of potential for Ambrose and Rollins to create compelling feuds and matches for several months to come.

[Featured Image by WWE]