Drake Reportedly Wants Fatherhood And Marriage: Dissing Rihanna After Breaking Her Heart?

Drake has reportedly made it known that he wants to settle down and start a family in the near future, it has been alleged.

The “One Dance” rapper has been focusing most of his attention on being a smart businessman and expanding his empire through music and endorsement deals, but with all the success he’s had, Drake has also been thinking about family and children.

Back in October when Rihanna was said to have called it quits with Drake, it was rumored that their breakup stemmed from the Canadian superstar admitting to his on-again, off-again girlfriend that he wasn’t ready to be a father.

It was often reported that Rihanna was hoping to settle down with Drake and start thinking about their plans in the near future, but it seemed as if the 30-year-old had other plans in mind — at that time.

Now, having accomplished so much in his career, sources say that Drake’s mind has somewhat shifted and he’s beginning to realize that settling down is definitely something that he should make a priority in his life.

It’s nice to make money and have chart-topping hits, but it can also be depressing and lonely not to be able to share that with someone, a source tells Hollywood Life.

Furthermore, Drake’s family would definitely want him to start thinking about becoming a father.

The success he has had in recent years doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, so if that’s what Drake’s afraid of, he is clearly mistaken.

Of course, now that Drake has reportedly changed his mind about settling down and becoming a father, fans are wondering whether his change of heart could see him reconcile with Rihanna.

If Rih-Rih was said to have left him because Drake wasn’t ready to commit to the things she planned for the duo, perhaps now that he is making family a priority in his life, they could give their love another shot?

Some, however, believe that Drake may not have wanted to settle down with Rihanna, and instead of getting back with her, he will go on to start a family with somebody else.

Drake has yet to respond to claims he is planning on settling down in the near future.

