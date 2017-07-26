Seems like Kylie Jenner can’t catch a break from all the controversies — and lawsuits. The reality star is reportedly being sued for allegedly copying an artist’s work on her reality show, Life of Kylie.

According to TMZ, the 19-year-old curvaceous beauty allegedly imitated the iconic “lip bite” logo, which appeared in the promotional videos for Life of Kylie. An experienced painter named Sara Pope claimed that the idea of the lip artwork originated from her.

In legal documents obtained by the news outlet, the artist revealed that she created the “Temptation Neon” logo in 2015. Pope’s art piece depicts a bright, glossy set of lips in a “lip bite” pose and lined by neon lights.

Apparently, Kylie and her team made a strikingly similar piece used to promote Life of Kylie, especially on social media.

However, sources close to the youngest Jenner told the news site that the neon lip bite art was created by a third party and that the reality star was not aware of its similarities with Pope’s works. The same source also reiterated that Kylie had nothing to do with its creation process.

Check out the side by side comparison of the two art pieces below:

Pope, whose work has been featured in numerous countries, also added that Jenner has a history of using other people’s work and claiming it her own. The artist even pointed out Kylie’s most recent legal controversies, including her t-shirt fiasco with sister Kendall Jenner.

It can be recalled that the Jenner sisters faced backlash after using iconic photos of famous musicians on their vintage music T-shirt collection. In one of the lawsuits filed against Kendall and Kylie, photographer Michael Miller reiterated that they “misappropriated and wrongfully exploited” his legendary photos of Tupac.

On the other hand, The Doors and Notorious B.I.G. filed cease-and-desist orders against the famous sisters.

Kylie was also bombarded with criticisms for allegedly copying the photo used for one of Kylie Cosmetics promotional materials. Indie makeup artist Vlada Haggarty claimed that Jenner mimicked her photo featuring gold-dipped fingers and a red, matte ombre lip.

Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven't you gotten enough 'inspiration' from me already? Left is a the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics new campaign. A post shared by Vlada Haggerty (@vladamua) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

Meanwhile, Pope seems to be serious on suing Kylie and NBC Universal, E!‘s parent company. So far, the reality star has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]