Amber Rose Admits Being Driven To Suicide Post-Kanye West Split

Amber Rose has revealed that the breakup of her relationship with Kanye West in 2010 had almost led her to commit suicide.

The socialite made the shocking confession with Complex‘s Everyday Struggle sessions, Hollywood Life reports, admitting that after she had called things off with the rapper, Amber Rose was constantly targeted by West’s fans.

And it didn’t help that when Amber Rose and Kanye ended their romance, he had just released his album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which many then started to wonder whether it was about his former relationship to the mother of one.

Amber Rose admits that she was bullied on a constant basis by Kanye West’s fans following the release of the album.

She was already dealing with the heartache from leaving the man she once shared such a close bond with, to then be attacked on social media by not just Kanye’s fans but also the rapper himself.

Amber Rose continues to add that she felt trapped following the split from the “All Of The Lights” hitmaker.

Had she gone on to date another famous person, Amber knew she would be shamed for moving on with another celebrity, so she decided to stick to being single for the time being.

To make matters worse, Kanye had such an enormous platform that even if Amber Rose had explained her reasoning for dumping West, nobody would believe her because what the 40-year-old says is what fans will believe.

And lastly, Amber claims she had no money once she ended the relationship. There was nothing that would have stopped her from committing suicide with so many negative things going on around her.

Fortunately for the 33-year-old, she eventually ended up falling in love again with Wiz Khalifa, whom she now shares a 4-year-old son with.

Amber Rose concludes by saying that Kanye’s 2010 album made history for its great context, lyrics, and a number of sales it managed to push in its first week, but it goes without saying that the whole experience made her feel uncomfortable.

She can look back at it now and laugh, but during that time, Amber Rose says she was ready to end her life.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]