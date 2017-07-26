Uber Passenger Films Driver Engaging In Sex Act With Girlfriend While Driving, Video Goes Viral

An Uber driver is in hot water after a passenger filmed the driver engaging in a sex act with his girlfriend — while driving the car through busy city streets.

The incident took place in Boston, where passenger Aner Manuel filmed from the backseat while his driver and the driver’s girlfriend engaged in some very risky behavior. Manuel went to the Uber Facebook page to complain about his ride in a post that has since gone viral, garnering news coverage from across the country.

Manuel explained that he arrived to the ride to find another passenger in the front seat, even though he didn’t select the UberPool option that allows passengers to share rides. He explained that the woman appeared to be high on drugs and proceeded to grope the driver as he navigated through the city.

“As we pulled off the female in the front (who was clearly on drugs) attempted to open the door and could not even sit straight as the vehicle was in motion. She then began to grope him and grab him,” Manuel wrote.

“They began to kiss and she began loosening his belt. As we got further and further from my pickup location I had no idea where I was, so I had to stay in the car. She then proceeded to perform oral sex.”

Manuel managed to film the Uber driver engaging in the sex act with his girlfriend and uploaded the video within the Facebook post. The passenger said he demanded that the driver drop him off once the two started to engage in the sex act, and has since received a refund from Uber for his troubles.

Video of the Uber driver engaging in a sex act with his girlfriend went viral after Manuel posted it online, with media outlets across the United States and international picking up on it. In the video — which does not actually show the act itself — the driver can be seen looking away from the road and leaning over to kiss the woman.

But the consequences are still coming for the Uber driver who actually engaged in the sex act during the trip. The New York Post reported that Uber has suspended the driver and issued a statement saying that the driver’s behavior was “appalling” and not tolerated among Uber drivers.

Uber is still investigating the incident, Gizmodo reported. It was not clear if the Uber driver caught engaging in a sex act while driving could be under criminal investigation or if he could face any charges for the incident.

