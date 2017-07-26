Has Matty J Revealed ‘The Bachelor’ Australia 2017 Winner Even Before Premiere?

Matthew Johnson, aka Matty J, might have revealed a lot about The Bachelor Australia 2017 even before its premiere. While viewers are waiting to know more about the contestants tonight, the 30-year-old hottie might have revealed which bachelorette he chose in the finale.

It is a common practice for reality TV shows to finish filming before the show premieres. The same goes for The Bachelor Australia this year. The filming has already been done a couple of months back. This means Matty J has been dating “the love of his life” for some time now.

The marketing manager, now a reality TV star, earlier revealed to News.com.au that he was happy about the choice he had made in the finale.

“I am very happy to say that I’ve found love.”

Now, there must be a lot of curiosity about the winner of the show. So, people keep asking Matty J about his final choice. He was asked on the Fitzy & Wippa show to “blink once” if it was bachelorette Lisa who stole his heart. Matty almost blushed at the question and wondered why they thought it would be Lisa.

However, he did blink after answering the question. According to Daily Mail Online, it was unclear if he blinked to give a hint, or it was just a natural reaction. The gesture has, however, made people curious about the 24-year-old model from Victoria.

Meet your Bachelorettes for 2017.???? #TheBachelorAU Starts 7:30 Wednesday. A post shared by TheBachelorAU (@thebachelorau) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The blond beauty is a self-proclaimed legend, as well as “a huge babe in general.” Lisa is an outgoing girl, who is looking for someone who loves traveling and adventure.

Lisa said she wanted to be one of the contestants of The Bachelor Australia 2017 for the “fun and exciting experience” of meeting someone. She also claims that she has not been interested in dating in recent times. And, that’s why she is still single.

Your date with Matty J is just around the corner… the fireworks begin on #TheBachelorAU, 7.30 Wednesday, July 26 on TEN???? A post shared by TheBachelorAU (@thebachelorau) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

While Lisa does not want her partner to be selfish who thinks only about himself, Matty J would not like to get involved with somebody who does not want children. He told in an interview with The Binge that it would be difficult to have a relationship with somebody who does not want to start a family with him.

The Bachelor Australia 2017 premieres at 7.30 pm (5:30 am ET) July 26 on TEN.

[Featured Image by Matthew David Johnson/Instagram]