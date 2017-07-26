‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13: Paget Brewster Speaks Up About Cast Changes And Reid’s Status

Criminal Minds Season 13 will have another round of cast changes. Page Brewster shared her views about the racket involving the comings and goings in CBS’ crime drama in an interview at the San Diego Comic-Con. The actress also revealed some happenings in the September premiere of the TV show.

Criminal Minds Cast Shuffle

While promoting Batman and Harley Quinn at the Comic-Con, Brewster who voiced Poison Ivy, shared her thoughts about the 13th season of Criminal Minds. The actress was asked how the team can focus on the work despite all the changes in the cast members. She replied they care about each other a lot and it’s hard not to miss members who leave “Whether by choice or not by their choice but it’s the same as any other job. Over a decade people come and go.”

The actress also shared the pros and cons of being a regular at Criminal Minds. Brewster was quick to answer the biggest con was the circumstances surrounding her return to the crime drama. Brewster became a series regular during the time Thomas Gibson was “dismissed” following a two-week suspension. The actor’s departure from Criminal Minds remains to be controversial up to this day as there are a lot of fans who want him back as Aaron Hotchner.

During the TVLine interview, Brewster added, “It’s hard to recognize my good fortune and being asked to stay permanently at the loss of Thomas.” She went on to talk about the time she left Criminal Minds. While she did the kind of shows she wanted, people often came up to her asking her why she left the crime drama. She described Criminal Minds as “a wacky place” given the recent cast changes but she emphasized how happy and fortunate she is to be back.

Criminal Minds Season 13: First Look

There have been several changes in Criminal Minds in the past years, Shemar Moore left before Gibson, and just recently, Damon Gupton was let go. Beyond Borders actor Daniel Henney will take over Gupton’s role. Criminal Minds Season 13 will also be moved back by an hour.

When the conversation veered into the Criminal Minds season finale where eight lives hang in the balance due to the car catastrophe, Brewster commented it’s pretty clear who wouldn’t make it out alive. She added it’s not a decision the group made and “it’s business, it’s not all art.”

As for what she can say about the upcoming season, Brewster revealed what will happen to Reid. According to her, Reid will be back with the team, after he was found innocent. However, in the first episode of Season 13, the team is going to be “in a bit of a pickle with Scratch.” Right after the crash, they will immediately know what happened but Brewster reiterated Reid will be with them.

Criminal Minds Season 13 will return on September 27, Wednesday at 10 p.m.

[Featured Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Images]