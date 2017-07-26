Does Kailyn Lowry Want Javi Marroquin Back? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reportedly ‘Desperate’ To Reunite With Ex

Kailyn Lowry wants Javi Marroquin back, a recent report claimed, as the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star nears her due date for baby No. 3.

According to Hollywood Life, the 25-year-old mother-of-two and reality TV star wants her ex-husband by her side when she gives birth to her child with third baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet claims that Kailyn “desperately wants to get back together” with Javi after feeling betrayed when the father of her second son, Lincoln, publicized his relationship with his new girlfriend.

“Kailyn [Lowry] is so lonely right now,” the source said.

“She’s scared about the future and really freaked out about raising a third child on her own. She has started seriously missing Javi [Marroquin], and desperately wants to get back together with him.”

However, the source also revealed that there appears to be no chance that Kail’s wish will come true because Javi has already moved on from her “and all her drama.”

“He’s really happy now and as far as Javi’s concerned, he and Kailyn gave it a shot before and it failed miserably, so it’s not going to work again now, no matter how hard they try,” the source added.

Furthermore, the source described to be close to the Teen Mom 2 star said that she is not “genuinely in love with Javi” as she only wants to feel secure with him by her side.

But while most people aren’t convinced that she truly wants him back, it appears like she is genuinely hating on his new girl, Lauren Comeau, based on a report by The Stir.

In fact, she recently took a jab at Javi’s new girl on social media after he posted a photo of them riding jet skis.

In response, Kailyn wrote:

Lmaooooo reminds me of the time we went jet skiing in SC — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 23, 2017

But while her response seemed unfair for Javi considering that she was the one who decided to file for a divorce, it is not surprising considering her emotional state because of her pregnancy. In fact, she admitted that on social media, too.

This weekend was the most emotional weekend I think I've experienced in a long time — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 23, 2017

Still, Hollywood Reporter‘s source seemed to be convinced that her jealousy directed towards Javi’s new girl is something that is caused by her fear of loneliness and may be due to her family history.

“Her dad left when she was six, and her mom has struggled with alcoholism throughout most of Kailyn’s life,” the source said.

Of course, not everyone knows about this, which may be why people are hating on Kailyn after seeing how she treated Javi on the July 24 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Based on a report from Radar Online, the pregnant reality TV star received backlash for calling her 24-year-old ex-husband a fake.

“Don’t touch me! Don’t be fake!” she screamed at him.

After getting a lot of hate on Twitter, Kailyn tried to defend herself but eventually got tired of doing so.

I'm not mean. I say how I feel. https://t.co/yEe0ltDlY2 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 25, 2017

I'm "mean"… ok no. I'm just not gona be fake when the cameras are rolling — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 25, 2017

I'm not gona defend myself anymore after this, but like I said I had a hard year so bye — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 25, 2017

But when everything is said and done, Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy appears to be the main culprit of the whole drama between her and Javi.

All these old songs ???? pic.twitter.com/evu8mh38yT — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 26, 2017

Do you think Kailyn Lowry wants Javi Marroquin back? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]