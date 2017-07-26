O.J. Simpson Post Prison Plans Include Reality Show? Along With Golf, Sushi, And ‘Mild-Mannered’ Activities

Do O.J. Simpson’s post-prison plans include filming a reality show? The former athlete reportedly plans to golf, eat sushi, and stick to “mild mannered” activities.

Life after prison

The felon reportedly has a lot of plans for his life post-prison.

O.J. Simpson may even have a reality TV show in the works with his former houseguest and murder witness, Kato Kaelin.

An insider claimed that Kaelin, who got attention during the O.J. Simpson trial for his surfer looks and “slacker appeal,” has been approached by several news outlets after it was rumored that he would be filming a reality series after the former athlete’s prison release.

Simpson and Kaelin would apparently have to live together to shoot the show, and he was offered $3 million. However, Kato exclusively spoke to Radar Online and said that there was no way he would ever get involved with “those people” again.

The Simpson murder trial witness said that he couldn’t discuss who had offered him the reality show gig, but his “representatives” told him never to work with O.J. again on anything.

“Absolutely not. Never at any price. I could not live with that.”

Kaelin has gone on record saying that he thought O.J. Simpson was guilty of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

As far as Simpson’s new freedom goes or what the former athlete will do for money, Kato doesn’t have a clue.

O.J.’s “glory days” are behind him and he will be an “ex-con.”

“Younger people know him from a series of unflattering true crime TV specials.”

Laid back life of freedom

If a reality show is not in Simpson’s post-prison plans, what will he do? According to People, the felon will be eating sushi and playing golf, among other “mild-mannered” activities.

Simpson’s former manager, Norman Pardo, revealed that “you can’t keep that guy away from sushi,” and the first thing he will do after being released from prison is “eat sushi and probably a steak.”

O.J., who will be 70 when he is released from prison, is looking forward to making up for lost times.

The disgraced football player will be able to live comfortably off his NFL pension, which could total up to $25,000 a month and is not subject to seizure by creditors.

