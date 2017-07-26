Ally Ryan Premieres ‘Who Is Ally Ryan?’ Video Via ‘Inquisitr,’ Talks ‘Wasted’ And What She Has Coming Up

Los Angeles-based pop singer Ally Ryan may be a new artist, but she is not new to the Billboard charts. Released in 2016, Kat Deluna’s hit “Waves” — Ryan’s collaboration with DJ, writer, and producer Clinton Sparks — was a No. 1 hit single. Shortly after, Ryan’s debut single, “Wasted,” came out and was dubbed as a perfect summer song by Billboard Magazine.

As of this article’s publishing, “Wasted” sits at the No. 3 spot on Billboard’s Indie Rhythmic singles chart beyond having over 125,000 Spotify streams. “Wasted” also recently placed at No. 3 out of 15 finalists for the #NextWaveJuly Music.ly competition; competitors included AMERY, Sam Feldt, Don Diablo, and New Hope Club.

“Wasted” will be featured on Ally Ryan’s next EP, which is currently set for an early 2018 release. In the meantime, Ryan has created a video titled “Who Is Ally Ryan?,” which the Inquisitr is honored to premiere. More on this rising star can be found by visiting www.imallryan.com or by following the Formative-managed artist on Twitter via @ImAllyRyan.

You achieved success as a writer before you did as a performer. Was it always the goal to be a featured recording artists?

Ally Ryan: I always knew that I wanted to have a hand in the writing scene and be taken seriously, but never thought it would happen in this particular way! But nonetheless, I feel extremely blessed to be in this position. Everything happens for a reason!

Is there a song you wrote or co-wrote that you are most proud of?

Ally Ryan: There is a song I cowrote recently that I am most proud of. It’s the first song that I felt I really let my walls down and wasn’t afraid to say what I wanted to say. I’m eager to see how people react to it.

How would you describe your new single “Wasted” to someone who hasn’t yet heard it?

Ally Ryan: “Wasted” is a fun upbeat record about two people who are in love with each other but aren’t necessarily good for each other.

This premiere aside, what’s coming up for you in your career?

Ally Ryan: Up next is a lot more music. More writing and more performing! I’m really looking forward to not only releasing more of my own music but also collaborating with other creatives!

When not busy with music, how do you like to spend your free time?

Ally Ryan: My free time usually consists of a lot of laughing. I have amazing friends who I try to spend as much time as possible with. We are extremely goofy and I love it.

Finally, Ally, any last words for the kids?

Ally Ryan: The main message I want to stand behind, which “Wasted” also touches upon, is not to change for anyone. Be you to the 100th degree and if someone doesn’t like that, then they aren’t the person for you!

New youtube vid coming soon! Reacting to all these goodies that our parents despised. Sorry mom & dad pic.twitter.com/gxjmxzLwpA — Ally Ryan (@Imallyryan) July 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Etiam Adissem]