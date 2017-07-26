‘Longmire’ Season 6 May Not Be The Last, Talks Of A ‘Longmire’ Movie Get Stronger

Longmire will soon end its run on Netflix with Season 6 as the final season, which is expected to release this fall. Fans have expressed their sadness as they want to see more of the cast and the story from this much-beloved series. With that, rumors about a possible movie version of Longmire have been plaguing social media.

Talks about Longmire Season 6 not being the last fans will see of their favorite show and characters are nothing new. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there had been rumors about a Longmire movie spin-off or the show getting picked up by another channel. This information came from Chamber of Commerce’s Angela Fox, who told Wyoming Business Report that the annual celebration of Longmire Days is expected to get bigger if the story continues.

“It [Longmire Days] might be smaller once the show ends. But, there’s talk of it being moved to another channel or streaming service. We’ve also heard rumblings of a possible movie, too. There’s no telling what will happen, but as long as people want to celebrate Walt Longmire, we’ll be here to help them do that.”

Avid followers of the show have been clamoring for a movie spinoff as well. In fact, the hashtag #LongmireMovies has trended on Twitter last week.

Fans have been asking for Netflix to let the show live longer as they believe that it has more stories to tell and characters to explore. It should be noted, though, that a Longmire movie has not been officially confirmed but there’s that hope that the series will continue because of fans’ undying support.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt reported that a comparison series would be a great idea after Longmire Season 6. A related series will have to have a new concept about groups of people confronting issues in Wyoming. These issues could be those that surround the tribal communities or the disadvantaged. A comparative series could also be set in Alaska or South Dakota.

A Longmire-related series will, of course, introduce new characters, which will somehow develop a new fan base. A cameo by an existing Longmire Season 6 cast member could also be possible for this idea. The concept is being compared to spin-off Fear The WalkingDead, which introduces all new characters but involves the same people behind the original series, The Walking Dead.

