‘LPBW’ Star Matt Roloff Shares Photo Of Handmade Wooden Benches For Molly’s Wedding

It seems like everything in Molly Roloff’s upcoming wedding, from her decorations to the very benches her guests would sit on, would be made with tender loving care. In a recent post, Matt Roloff, patriarch of the iconic reality TV family, shared a photo of wooden benches that he painstakingly built for his daughter’s wedding. Needless to say, Little People, Big World fans and social media followers are gushing over Matt’s gesture to his daughter, with many remarking how intimate the Roloff daughter’s wedding would likely be.

Matt’s recently uploaded Facebook photo featured a series of wooden benches that are set in formation at a grove in Roloff Farms. While the image might be simple, Matt’s description managed to strike a chord among many of his Facebook followers. As it turned out, every one of the heavy wooden benches in the photo was hand-built by the Roloff patriarch from the ground up.

“Just finished building, and setting in place, all the benches for Molly’s upcoming wedding. She personally picked where on the farm to hold her ceremony… her favorite grove under a huge oak tree in our back forest. My job… Make the location work! We’re ready Molly.”

Matt’s handmade wooden benches for his daughter’s upcoming wedding has been warmly received by the Little People, Big World social media community. Over the first half hour since the photo was uploaded, the image has gained more than 7,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Many even remarked how building the benches for Molly’s wedding must have been an intimate task for the Roloff patriarch.

“Truly beautiful. Matt, you are so creative. Molly is so lucky to have you as her father,” one commenter wrote.

“How nice! Getting ready for the third wedding of your kids on the farm! You & Amy’s baby girl I can’t wait to see it! God bless you all with happiness,” wrote another commenter.

Molly Roloff’s wedding has been the focus of viewers and avid fans of Little People, Big World for a while now. In less than two weeks, the only daughter of Matt and Amy Roloff would be walking down the aisle to marry her fiance, Joel Silvius, according to an In Touch Weekly article. In classic Roloff fashion, Molly would be tying the knot at Roloff Farms, the place she truly calls home.

While Molly has largely avoided the cameras over the years, it was ultimately announced by her parents back in December that she got engaged. While details about Molly and Joel’s relationship are very scarce, reports have emerged that the pair met and clicked as they attended Whitworth University.

Matt Roloff and his growing family are featured in the hit reality TV series Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by TLC]