Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Drinks Special Smoothie To Help Shed Off Pounds

Although Melissa McCarthy is mostly known for her comedic acts, the Ghostbusters actress’ name is now being linked as one of the most successful celebrity weight loss stories to date. Being overweight most of her life, dropping off the pounds was definitely bound to happen. Now that the Gilmore Girls star is living a healthier lifestyle, she sees to it that she drinks a special smoothie to help her keep off the excess pounds.

The 46-year-old comedian has reportedly lost a whopping 75 lbs. and she’s determined to lose more. Melissa McCarthy is following a popular low-carb, high-protein diet that includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. The star resorted to this diet because it made a long-lasting result in her weight loss journey compared to the other unreliable crash diets.

The Boss actress knew that her weight was a big problem and it might eventually cause her her life, so she began to change her lifestyle. Melissa McCarthy was definitely firm to keep shedding off the pounds until she reaches her desired weight. Aside from eating a well-balanced meal, the fashion designer also makes sure to drink her greens in a form of a smoothie.

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss smoothie contains almond milk, spinach, apple, chia seeds, and kale. The funny actress also drinks two cups of green tea every day. She drinks her first cup during her morning snack and the second cup during lunch. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients and is also believed to aid weight loss.

For her to achieve a healthier version of herself, Melissa McCarthy also had to sweat it out. The actress had to keep her body moving and have an exercise regimen to keep losing weight and firm her body up at the same time.

Just like any other diets, watching the portion and changing one’s eating habits are certainly not enough to maintain the weight loss, so the Bridesmaids actress made sure to settle that concern.

Melissa McCarthy hired a trainer to keep her motivated. The trainer chose a routine that the Ghostbusters actress enjoyed that will give her better results as well. These workouts include high-intensity interval-training or better known as HIIT.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]