Astrid Loch Possibly Spoils ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel’s Pick In New Video

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette is almost over and of course, the spoilers are already out for this season. Now more spoilers are coming out and it looks like Astrid Loch may have just spoiled the ending of the show. Entertainment Tonight shared a video interview with Astrid that reveals a bit more than ABC probably wanted to come out. Astrid was on Nick Viall’s season of the show. She shared that she found love and that it is a guy back in Dallas and not someone from the show.

In this interview, Astrid talks all about The Bachelorette and her thoughts on this season. The video is 30 minutes long, but with only about two minutes left, Astrid ends up spoiling something. She is good friends with Rachel Lindsay and Astrid doesn’t hold back. Of course, Astrid doesn’t share who Rachel picks and she talks about who she likes. Peter, Bryan, and Eric are the three guys left trying to win Rachel Lindsay over.

This is when Astrid let something slip. She was asked about how Rachel Lindsay recently shared she was planning her bachelorette party. She said that first Rachel will have After the Final Rose. Then they are going to Dallas and have a party there and meet all of her friends. She said that after that they will head to Miami to have an engagement party there as well. The thing is, Bryan Abasolo is from Miami. It really does sound like she let something slip and that Bryan is the guy who wins Rachel’s heart.

I'm a sucker for Mondays and live tweeting ????????????#BigRachMondays #TheBachelorette #GetYourTeaReady A post shared by • Astrid Loch • (@astridloch) on Jun 26, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

White girl wasted on that brown liquor ???? ???? A post shared by • Astrid Loch • (@astridloch) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Astrid did say that the new winter games show might be one she would enjoy. Since she has a man in her life, there is no reason to think we would see her on any of the other shows anytime soon. She will only be in LA a few more days but shared that some of the girls from The Bachelor will be taking a trip to the Dominic Republic soon.

Are you shocked that it looks like Astrid Loch may have just spoiled The Bachelorette? Do you think that Rachel does pick Bryan in the end? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Getty Images]