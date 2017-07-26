‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Heated Ridge & Eric Confrontation, Caroline Questions Thomas’ Feelings

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a massive showdown between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) Forrester will finally happen on Wednesday, July 26. Ridge wants to make sure his dad knows that he is truly sorry for betraying him with his wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer). Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) puts Thomas (Pierson Fode) on blast for wanting to be with her only because he learned that she was dying. It looks like a great episode ahead.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will head to Eric’s motel to have an honest conversation with him. Ridge asks his dad to be completely frank with him. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ridge may not like what Eric has to say to him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Eric takes this opportunity to put Ridge in his place.

Eric will go on and on about how badly Ridge hurt him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric thinks that Ridge betrayed him with Quinn just to prove he could have any woman. Of course, Ridge will tell him that his relationship with Quinn meant nothing. Ridge will likely point out that it was just a few innocent kisses and not a full-fledged affair, but Eric will not care.

Ridge will understand that his dad cannot (won’t) forgive him, but suggests he give Quinn another shot. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will urge his father to go home and work things out with Quinn, but Eric has another plan in mind.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful– It’s an epic showdown between Eric & Ridge that you do not want to miss! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QchnbQNoo1 — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 25, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that next week, Eric will demand a divorce from Quinn and toss her out of the mansion and Forrester Creations.

The B&B Wednesday preview showed that Caroline lashes out at Thomas. Caroline cannot believe that he only wants to be with her because he thinks she is dying. She doesn’t want him if he doesn’t really love her.

While you’re RT-ing, please do it again to wish @linseygodfrey a VERY Happy Birthday, too! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JKrMaNZ4VN — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 25, 2017

Thomas will admit that he still has feelings for her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the news shocked Thomas and he wasn’t sure how to react.

It’s pretty evident that Thomas loves Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), but he has deep feelings for Caroline, too. Thomas believes that they should try to spend whatever time she has left as a family. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas is shocked by Caroline’s reaction to his decision.

Caroline will be offended that Thomas only wants to be with her because he heard she was dying. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Caroline will push Thomas away. It seems pretty clear that Thomas will pull away from Sally and try to convince Caroline that he wants to be with her.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]