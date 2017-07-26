Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Cosmetics Collection Disappoints Fans As It Features ‘Old’ Products

Kylie Jenner previewed her upcoming cosmetics Birthday Collection on Snapchat today much to some fans’ disappointment.

The 19-year-old is celebrating turning 20 in August with a highly anticipated cosmetics launch, but some fans were less than thrilled to learn that a few of the products are simply mini versions of already-released lipsticks.

In fact, the two mini lipstick sets include a few colors from the available Koko Kollection, “June Bug” and two nude tones from the Vacation Edition, and the previously released matte lipstick “Angel.”

Not to mention, the newest Lip Kit color, “Twenty,” is remarkably similar to others already in Kylie’s cosmetic lineup.

Jenner is also releasing a bedazzled version of “Candy,” one of her most popular shades. There’s no word yet on how much the bejeweled lipstick will cost, though.

While some of the birthday products are literally the same colors customers can already find on the Kylie Cosmetics website, Jenner does have a few new items coming out.

Her mini matte and velvet sets include several birthday-themed colors, such as “Sprinkle” and “Surprise Me.” However, once again, these shades are pretty similar to others already found on the cosmetics site.

In addition to the lip colors, Kylie is releasing two new glosses, two loose powder highlighters, and a face palette including eyeshadows, a blush, and a pressed highlighter.

Birthday Collection ???? launching August 1st at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com .. stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics xoxo A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

The eyeshadow palette features mainly pink and nude hues with names such as “Celebrate” and “Buttercream Frosting.”

Kylie has been drumming up excitement over her “I Want It All” Birthday Collection this past week, but it seems the hype fell a bit short judging from some people’s reactions on social media.

One Twitter user posted a GIF of Ice Cube rolling his eyes as she wrote, “When you try to sell me the same colors.”

Another commenter stated they’re disappointed in Kylie’s Birthday Collection as some of the products are “old stuff.”

“Am I the only one disappointed in the # kyliecosmetics birthday collection?? It’s all old stuff.”

When you try to sell me the same colors #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/nbapSFFlpV — Lulu (@_lulu_j) July 25, 2017

Not all of Jenner’s fans were disappointed, though. Some commenters said they can’t wait for the August 1 launch as they want “all” of the products.

A few Instagram users also stated they love the pink and glitter packaging, as another thanked Kylie for bringing back the “Angel” Lip Kit.

“Thank you for bringing back Angel! I LOVED that color!”

The Birthday Book Launching August 1st… ???? A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Bustle reported on the Snapchat reveal as the site calls the Birthday Collection “gorgeously pink.”

“The bundle is filled with new Kylie Cosmetics goodies, and it’s all gorgeously pink.”

Bustle went on to state that Kylie has added a few of her hit products to the birthday lineup, but fails to mention that the full-size versions of some colors are still available outside of the Birthday Collection.

“Jenner’s matte set features former hit colors.”

The site also describes the new matte Lip Kit as being a “stunning” nude pink tone as it’s Kylie’s signature addition to any collection.

“How could Jenner not add a new lip kit? It’s her signature.”

However, a lot of the Kylie Cosmetics lip colors can be described as a nude pink, which may be why some fans are not overly happy with the newest launch.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Collection? Will you be purchasing anything on August 1?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]