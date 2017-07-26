Woman Admitted She Helped Husband Rape Two Children, Holly Greiner Sentenced

A woman in Pennsylvania admitted she helped her husband rape two children. According to People, 31-year-old Holly Greiner was sentenced for her crimes.

In 2015, Holly and her husband, 29-year-old Robert Phillip Greiner, were arrested after a 10-year-old boy told West Manheim Township police what happened. The child said he and a 5-year-old girl were sexually abused by the Pennsylvania couple over a six-month period. The Greiners were arrested and Holly admitted to law enforcement that she helped her husband rape the two children. She also participated in the crimes, forcing the two minors to perform sex acts with each other, as well as with them.

Holly agreed to testify against her husband. In November, Robert Phillip Greiner was convicted of 11 counts of various sex crimes. Those include corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and rape of a child. In February, he was sentenced to a minimum of 67-and-a-quarter years in prison. Both children testified during Greiner’s trial, which prosecutors say helped convict him.

Greiner was also found guilty of witness intimidation and evidence tampering. He tried to get Holly to recant her statements and pressured her to not testify at his trial.

On Monday, Holly Greiner was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. The child rape charges against her were dropped after she accepted a plea deal. The prosecutor said the plea deal was negotiated due to Holly cooperating with authorities and agreeing to testify against her husband.

After she has served her time in prison, Holly Greiner will be on probation for 15 years.

Prosecutor Chuck Murphy told the York Dispatch that the youngest victim was happy to put her abusers in prison. She had bad dreams about what happened to her. However, a family member said in court that since the trial, the little girl has not had any more nightmares.

Murphy added that due to the boy coming forward and the testimony of both children, they were able to make sure that Robert Phillip Greiner could not hurt anyone else. He also said that “there’s no minimizing how disgusting and horrendous these acts were.”

