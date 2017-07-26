‘GH’ Spoilers: Bradford Anderson Returns As Spinelli

GH spoilers are revealing more returns than anticipated. The rumor mill has been churning for weeks with news of comebacks and exits, with some fan favorites heading back to Port Charles. As things begin to get busy in the fictional town, changes are on the horizon.

Aside from the major casting news that has been announced over the last six weeks, something new was revealed earlier today. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Bradford Anderson has confirmed he will be back on General Hospital. He confirmed he was filming again as fan favorite Spinelli. This is great news because several of the storylines involve some Port Charles residents he is close to. There is chatter that Anderson will be involved in a storyline when Steve Burton returns to GH. This is going to be huge as no one was expecting the actor to return after his character was recast.

There are many different possible causes for Bradford Anderson’s return to GH. Steve Burton is plausible, but there are at least two more scenarios fans have been discussing. The recent health crisis with Sam (Kelly Monaco) could be cause for concern. Discussion about her health and Scout’s health have been in question. Could Spinelli return to help Jason (Billy Miller) cope with the situation?

A lovely morning with the lovelier than ever @kirstenstorms Stay tuned friends!! A post shared by Bradford Anderson (@bfordanderson) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) returned to Port Charles today. She is only back for a short time, but she will be home for good shortly. Her storyline is revolving around Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Amy (Risa Dorken) being behind “Ask Man Landers.” Could Spinelli be headed back to town with Georgie to help Maxie cope with the secret Nathan kept? The two have been spending a lot of time together in Oregon, and there is some speculation that they could be rekindling their love. Anything is possible, especially with the way things are happening on General Hospital right now.

In the car with this handsome man. Hollywood Christmas parade!!! A post shared by Bradford Anderson (@bfordanderson) on Nov 29, 2015 at 7:51pm PST

The details surrounding Bradford Anderson returning to Port Charles aren’t clear at the moment. He will likely only be around for a few weeks. Anderson has been on and off GH since 2006. There was a short recast for the role when he was unavailable earlier this year, but he is still committed to being everyone’s favorite hacker.

With Steve Burton’s return just around the corner, fans are excited for the possibility of a reunion between Spinelli and the original “Stone Cold.” Bradford Anderson is one character in Port Charles that can come and go, and fans won’t even bat an eyelash. Spinelli’s first GH air date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be around four to six weeks.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]