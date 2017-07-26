Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 2? [Spoilers]

We moved into another week of challenges on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight on MTV and after some suspense during the premiere last week, it looks like CT arrived in Colombia. That means all the players on The Challenge MTV are present, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 2 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

While we saw six contestants eliminated last week during the Season 30 premiere, they are not gone forever. Of course, the episode ended with them getting to the “Redemption House” and excited to not be going home. However, how would this new twist play out? Maybe we will get more details tonight.

Redemption House

The players eliminated last week are still confused on what they are doing in this house. TJ Lavin arrives and said they aren’t out of it, just yet. They will get their chance to get revenge and re-enter the game. They won’t know when or how, but it is coming.

New Arrivals

Customs tried to keep him away, but CT has arrived in Colombia on The Challenge XX. He said he has to defend his title, so no way was he missing this one. Since Ashley left last week on her own, she has to be replaced. Briana will be taking her place and has arrived in the house.

Looks like someone cleared customs. CT joins #TheChallengeXXX on a brand new episode, starting now! https://t.co/gG6GB8uT2z pic.twitter.com/6vn5xTWFUT — MTV Canada (@mtvcanada) July 26, 2017

Baby Time?

Tori and Derrick H. are dating and talking about both of them winning. So, they make a pact. If Tori wins for the girls and Derrick H. wins for the guys, then they will have a baby!

The Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Cool Under Fire” and they will be taking hanging out to a whole new level. The contestants will be suspended 30 feet above the water while sitting on a ledge against a wall. Every so often, the wall will be tilting forward and even tougher for them to hold on. The game will be played in two heats of six guys and six girls each heat. The 12 players not competing can be on the sidelines tossing rotten tomatoes at the players to distract them and make them fall. The two guys and two girls from each heat that stay up the longest will win this challenge, so eight winners total. The first two guys and two girls to fall off that wall will lose the challenge.

Lol My excitement for this Challenge ???? #TheCallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/ObRbLQQmYC — Derrick Henry MTV (@imdroc15) July 26, 2017

The Results

Both heats were run on The Challenge XXX and here are the winners for each round:

Heat 1 – Nelson and Derrick K win for the guys. Cara Maria and Nicole win for the girls.

Heat 2 – CT and Johnny Bananas win for the guys. Tori and Camila win for the girls. Aneesa did last longer than Camila, but she accidentally grabbed the rope and was eliminated.

For the players up for elimination on The Challenge XXX, the results from each round are:

Heat 1 – Derrick H. and Cory for the guys. Jemmye and Veronica for the girls.

Heat 2 – Leroy and Dario for the guys. Jenna and Britni for the girls.

TJ throws another twist into the mix, as the winners of this challenge are not only safe, but they get to send one guy and one girl directly into the elimination, regardless if they are safe or not. They will be playing alongside the eight players that dropped first in the challenge.

Redemption House Drama

Simone asked Latoya and Shane to grease her scalp, as she has dry scalp. Both Latoya and Shane turned her down, so now Simone is ticked. Apparently, the camera crew left the house, but security guards stayed. This is where major drama happened between Shane and Simone, as he got in her face and she said he slapped her twice. She then went after Shane and put her hands and nails into his face. Then Devin tried to stop it and had Shane in a chokehold and Shane bit Devin on the wrist. During this, Simone was yelling and smashed a champagne bottle all over the place and was walking around with the broken end in her hands. Needless to say, both Simone and Shane were sent home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

Nominations

TJ has arrived in the house and time for the nominations for Episode 2 on The Challenge XXX. For the ladies, it is a unanimous vote and Briana is going to the elimination round to prove herself since she came late in the game. For the guys, it is not unanimous, but they vote in Cory, since he went after Darrell last week.

Another twist from TJ, as he tells the eight contestants that fell first during the challenge to pack their bags for the elimination round also. It looks like the eight of them have to chose amongst themselves who will go against Cory and Britni in the elimination round, which will be next week!

