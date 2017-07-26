‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Drugged & Kidnapped, Hattie Takes Over Her Life

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Dr. Marlena Evans is going to be in for a wild ride. Marlena, or “Doc” as her longtime love John Black likes to call her, is set to be the center of a major revenge plot led by Angelica Deveraux, Bonnie Lockhart, and her DiMera-made doppelganger, Hattie Adams.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives fans will see Marlena be drugged and kidnapped as a part of the scheme. Hattie will be at the head of Marlena’s kidnapping and once Dr. Evans is hidden away safely, Hattie will assume her identity and begin living her life. As many DOOL viewers know, Hattie looks exactly like Marlena, and this won’t be the first time that she’s played the role of the Salem doctor.

However, this time around, Hattie has a very different mission in mind. The former prison inmate wants to become Marlena in order to end her relationship with John Black and try to get back in Roman Brady’s good graces. Hattie has had a crush on Roman for a while now, and since Roman and Marlena were once married, Hattie’s hoping some old feelings will be there when she begins to warm up to him while playing the part of his ex-wife.

Of course, Days of Our Lives fans know that Hattie’s deception will likely cause a ton of chaos in Salem, as well as in Marlena’s life. John and Marlena are set to begin planning their wedding, but if Hattie has her way, she’ll break John’s heart and turn his world upside down.

Meanwhile, fans may remember that this won’t be the first time Marlena has been imprisoned. In the past, Kristen DiMera kept Marlena locked in a secret room behind the wine cellar in the DiMera mansion in hopes of keeping her away from John. Kristen later married John and tricked him into believing she was pregnant with his child as Marlena stayed locked up in the basement of the mansion.

What are your thoughts on Hattie’s grand plan to replace Marlena and get together with Roman on Days of our Lives?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]