Peter Frampton Flips Out, Halts Concert After Fan Waves Old Album Covers During Show

Peter Frampton had a major concert freak-out, and now the 67-year-old rock star is speaking out to apologize for his “overreaction” to an incident involving a concert video camera. According to the Star-Tribune, Frampton flipped out when a woman in his concert audience at the Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing, Minnesota, held up a copy of his classic 1976 LP Frampton Comes Alive and the move was captured on the onstage video screen, prompting cheers from the crowd of 8,000 in the middle of one of his songs. An agitated Frampton said the disruption came during an essential guitar solo.

A moment later, another concertgoer held up a copy of Frampton’s 1977 album I’m In You, angering the rocker even further. According to the Star Tribune, Peter reportedly “leaned his face into the camera and let out a two-word expletive.” Peter Frampton then halted the show and left the stage with his band. While Peter and his bandmates returned a little while later to continue the concert, the video screens were switched off after Peter got into it with a cameraman and tried to take his camera away.

Frampton later posted an explanation of the incident to his Facebook page, admitting that he became “frustrated” after losing control of a special moment in his show. Peter apologized for overreacting and for leaving the stage, saying he couldn’t see what was being displayed on the screen and he “had no idea” they were showing a long-time fan holding up his album cover. Frampton said he felt very bad about the incident. You can see Peter Frampton’s complete apology below.

Peter Frampton fans know he is meticulous when it comes to his concert sets. Frampton doesn’t like to go off script and he doesn’t like flash photography at his shows.

In 2014, Frampton had it out with two front row attendees at his show at the Palladium in Carmel, Indiana, after they repeatedly snapped photos on their phone and issued loud commentary during his set. According to Onstage magazine, Frampton decided to enforce his no-cameras policy by walking over to the couple, taking the phone, and hurling it up toward the rafters. That time, the crowd cheered Frampton on.

Peter Frampton later addressed the incident on his Facebook page, describing the disruptive duo as “Team Distraction.” Frampton also thanked the many eyewitnesses who had his back.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT]