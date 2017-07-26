Jax Taylor News: ‘Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky’ Spoilers, Premiere Date Revealed

The fans have been waiting to hear when Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky would start airing and the news is finally out about this hit show. People shared the news about when the show will start and also spoilers about what the fans can expect to see. Everyone fell in love with this couple on their hit show Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.

In this new show, Jax will head to Kentucky to see how he does on the farm with Brittany’s family. This isn’t what he is used to at all and this city boy is going to have a bit of trouble fitting in. In the preview, Jax is seen hanging out with Brittany’s grandma outside where she is teaching him the ways of the farm. Jax explains that Brittany’s grandma is a lot like Lisa Vanderpump is at SUR. He says she is the “queen of the farm.”

One thing that is going to happen this season is that Brittany’s grandma Mamaw is going to get all over Jax about when he is going to propose to Brittany. They have been together a couple years and the fans plus her family want him to pop the question. Jax has made it clear that if he is going to get married, he wants it to be to Brittany. Jax does explain that they are going in the right direction, but Mamaw doesn’t take that for an answer at all.

Jax Taylor is even seen wearing overalls in the preview. It looks like he is taking the farm life serious. This new series has only been picked up for the one season so far, but if the fans love it then you never know if it will come back for more. Right now, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are staying busy filming a new season of Vanderpump Rules. If Jax has finally proposed, then that hasn’t been shared just yet.

Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky when it starts airing on August 23 on Bravo.

