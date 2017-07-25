Kenya Moore’s Grandmother Passes Away: Will She Make Peace With Her Biological Mother?

Kenya Moore shocked everyone when she announced on social media that she had married a man who no one really knew. When Kenya wrapped the previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was questioning whether she should forgive Matt Jordan for his behavior. She had continued to call him abusive throughout the season and she really wanted to find someone who she could love unconditionally. In December of last year, she met her now husband, Marc Daly, and the two got married this summer in a surprise wedding.

However, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she’s now experiencing some devastating pain just weeks after experiencing the highest emotion possible. With the highs come the lows. She revealed that she just lost her grandmother, the one person who took her in after her biological mother wanted nothing to do with her. According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she believed that her grandmother held on to make sure she was married and taken care of.

Kenya Moore shared the news about her grandmother in a lengthy Instagram post, where she thanked Jehovah for sending her grandmother to her, for teaching her everything she knows, and for taking her in when she was just 3-days-old. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya has repeatedly said that her biological mother wants nothing to do with her and she has tried to make peace with her mother.

Moore’s troubled relationship with her mother has been the storyline for several of the wives, as they have often used this troubled relationship against her. But Kenya has been very open and honest about her troubled relationship with her mother. She even tried to get a confrontation going, as she went to her mother’s house, but she was left with a locked door and no chance of seeing her mother.

Perhaps her grandmother tried to make them meet after years of separation, but it never worked out. Her grandmother never explained to The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers why her daughter decided to abandon the baby, but it sounds like it was emotional for her to deal with.

Wha do you think about Kenya Moore’s post about her grandmother? Are you surprised she’s sharing this news just weeks after her secretive wedding?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival]