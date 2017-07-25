Gretchen Rossi Shares Big News About Her Future Wedding To Slade Smiley And Their Plans For A Baby

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley haven’t gotten married yet, but according to the Real Housewives of Orange County star, they could tie the knot at any time.

While Rossi and Smiley have prioritized their plans for a baby, the reality star and designer spoke out during an episode of The Tomorrow Show and admitted that she and Smiley could ultimately decide on an elopement.

According to a report by All About the Real Housewives, Gretchen Rossi said that although there is a possibility that she and Smiley will elope, there’s also a possibility that they will continue to take their time and plan a big, extravagant wedding.

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley dated for several years before becoming engaged in 2013 during the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As fans will recall, Rossi proposed to her longtime boyfriend at the top of the AT&T building in Los Angeles, and Smiley, who had previously been filmed ring shopping, accepted.

According to The Real Housewives of Orange County star, she and her fiance don’t like to do things small. So, when it comes to planning to get married, there are a lot of details that would go into their ceremony and reception.

Gretchen Rossi continued on to The Tomorrow Show hosts, revealing that because she and Slade Smiley are also hoping to start a family in the near future, it feels a little irresponsible to spend a ton of money on a wedding. As she explained, in-vitro fertilization is quite expensive, and because Smiley underwent a vasectomy 15 years ago, that is the route they have selected.

Gretchen Rossi added that she and Slade Smiley already feel married, and when it comes to an official marriage certificate, it isn’t something that they feel would change anything between them.

[Featured Image by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images]