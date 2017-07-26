This Week In ‘GTA Online’ Select Weapons Are Discounted, Bunker Research Improved

Pick up weapons at a discount and research Gunrunning projects faster this week in GTA Online. Each week a new sale and event are live in the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V giving players a chance to save some in-game cash. Until July 31, players can take advantage of the current specials on Ammu-Nation weapons and boosted bunker research.

Four weapon classes are on sale now from local Ammu-Nation dealers within GTA Online. All assault rifles, handguns, machine guns, and sniper rifles are 25 percent off their normal price. It is also 25 percent faster to research in bunkers for the next week. Players that own a bunker can research Weapon and Vehicle Workshop modules quicker as well according to the official website.

Of course, a sale and a boost are not the only thing available to players this week in GTA Online. A new adversary mode and new vehicle are ready for players right now. The Power Mad adversary mode pits two teams of four players against each other while they attempt to pick up a Juggernaut suit. Fighting, and staying alive, while wearing a Juggernaut suit scores a point for the team. Until July 31, playing the Power Mad adversary mode is worth double cash and RP.

The Pegassi Torero is also new to GTA Online this week. The classic two-door sports car is now purchasable from the Legendary Motorsport website today. Players will need nearly $1 million for the coupe but they can save a little money when upgrading the engine. All engine upgrades in the game are 25 percent off until July 31.

With another week of sales and boosts ongoing in GTA Online, a new Premium Race and Time Trial are also available. “Trench III” is the latest Premium Race requiring players to master motorcycles. Completing the race in one of the top three positions will reward players with major cash while just participating in the race is worth triple RP. The Time Trial this week is “Cypress Flats.” Like all Time Trials, beating the par time will reward players with a decent cash prize and RP.

Rockstar Games is constantly adding new vehicles, weapons, and clothes to GTA Online. Each week, a new sale or a new boost is available to players with both occurring often. As the Inquisitr reported just last week, the Karin Technical can now be converted to a Weaponized Vehicle used to protect a Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]