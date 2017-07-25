Tori and Zach Roloff are proud parents to 2-month-old Jackson, who has already won hearts of Little People, Big World fans with his cute photos and videos. The Roloffs recently discussed their milestones as a budding family in a new video, when Tori revealed she was nervous about Baby J’s appointment.

The video was posted to Zach and Tori’s channel Z and T Party of Three on TLC Me. In the clip, Tori and Zach are walking to get to their breakfast destination with Jackson. Zach wonders why the baby is fussy on a summer morning when he mentions the baby’s appointment.

“Jackson is eight-and-half weeks and we have has his two-month appointment tomorrow,” Zach says.

“I am a little nervous,” Tori responds, prompting Zach to prod her about it.

“Because the last two parents I talked to about the two-month appointment told me they cried at it,” she says. Zach presses her further to talk.

“They have to get their shots.”

Zach does not seem too concerned about his baby getting shots. He asks Tori to narrate the fun things they have done with Jackson in the past two months. The LPBW couple then goes on to describe the baby’s preferences, including being naked and liking a diaper change. At this point, Tori affectionately teases Zach that the baby is just like his father.

Baby Jackson is a hit with Little People, Big World fans. His parents Zach and Tori have kept fans abreast with his cool doings by regularly sharing images. As the couple revealed, the baby has been to a soccer game, to the pool, and has also spent considerable time on Roloff farm.

I really don't understand how this kid got so cool so quickly ???? #howareyoumine?! #godissogood #babyj A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Born in May, Jackson Kyle is Matt and Amy Roloff’s first grandchild. Before the birth, which was featured in the last season of Little People, Big World, the Roloffs were concerned about the child being an LP. Though Jackson was born a little person, Tori recently revealed that his growth is nearly as normal as an average-height person. Initial trepidation that fans had when they learnt about Jackson’s condition seems to have by vanished now, given his popularity and the milestones he is crossing.

Jackon Roloff’s two-month birthday also coincides with Zach and Tori Roloff’s wedding anniversary. The Little People, Big World couple shared sweet Instagram posts to celebrate their love.

“Two years ago today I said ‘I do’ to the man of my dreams. This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary!,” Tori’s post reads.

Jackson Kyle Roloff’s birth was featured in the last episode of Little People, Big World but fans are likely to see more of him when the Roloffs return to the small screen in September. The birth of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s daughter is also likely to be featured next season. Fans can’t wait to the see the Roloff cousins together.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]