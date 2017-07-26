Melania Trump Dons Pink Monique Lhuillier Dress: POTUS Jokes To Ohio Crowd Of Being On Mt. Rushmore [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump chose a dress that is being called one of Melania’s boldest looks thus far. On Tuesday afternoon, Melania wore a pink floral dress by designer Monique Lhuillier. As seen in the tweet below from the Los Angeles-based designer, Melania’s dress was from the Resort 2017 collection. As seen in the photo above, Melania and President Trump greeted their supporters prior to Mr. Trump speaking at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 25.

The floral pattern of the pink dress is being called eye-catching by Vogue, since Melania veered away from a solid print color into a floral print that gave a 3D sort of depth to the dress. Once again donning a sleeveless dress that showed off her arms, Melania also wore sky-high pastel suede pumps and huge rectangular sunglasses to finish off her look.

The rally did not go without action that is getting attention. As can be seen in the following photo gallery of Melania’s pink dress at the rally, a protester was removed from Trump’s rally by police. President Trump’s supporters can also be seen in the photos, accosting the protester and taking photos of the melee.

While Melania lit up the room in her pink floral dress, Trump joked about getting his face on Mount Rushmore, as reported by The Hill, as a way of attacking “the fake media.” Although President Trump may have floated the idea of being such a great president that he deserved to have his face on Mount Rushmore, folks on Twitter don’t know if Mr. Trump was actually joking or sincerely wanted his face carved into the mountain with notable presidents. By Trump bringing up the Mount Rushmore topic as an example of stories the “fake media” will create, folks are pontificating on social media that Trump may have tried to plant the seed of getting on Mount Rushmore.

According to Google Trends, Melania’s appearance at the rally caused Google users to begin typing all sorts of queries into their search engine on Tuesday. Some of those questions included popular queries asking if Melania was pregnant, or for more information about the dress Melania wore today. There were also questions about Melania’s wedding ring in addition to questions about what Melania wore. Lastly, another popular query showing up in Google’s statistics shows folks asking Google: What has Melania done as first lady? Questions about the languages Melania speaks are also a common query.

[Featured Image by Tony Dejak/AP Images]