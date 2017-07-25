Mother Arrested: Kids Test Positive For Meth, Second Case In A Week Like This In Jasper County, Texas

Jasper County, Texas, has a real problem with meth addiction. It seems that the epidemic is not only affecting teenagers and adults, but children as well. For the second time in one week, officials in the Texas community have arrested a mother whose children tested positive for the drug.

According to KTRE, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jewel R. Burch, 36. She is charged with second-degree child endangerment.

Child Protective Services contacted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office last week. The call was regarding an open CPS case on Burch. A law enforcement official was told by the agency that the mother was being “very uncooperative” during the investigation. On several occasions, Jewel refused to take drug tests.

The affidavit alleged that later, Jewel R. Burch took two drug tests. The first time, she tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine. The second drug test showed a positive result for crystal meth.

Jewel’s two children, ages 4 and 8, were also drug tested. Both of the kids tested positive for methamphetamine.

On July 19, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Burch’s arrest. They went to her residence, located on County Road 480 to serve those warrants. She was arrested at her house and taken to the Jasper County Jail without incident.

One of the affidavits stated that more criminal charges could be filed in this case. At the same time Jewel R. Burch was being investigated by Child Protective Services, the agency was also looking into an unidentified man. It is not clear if this man lived with Burch or is somehow connected to the case.

The same week Jewel Burch was arrested, there was another case of a woman in Jasper County who exposed her child to drugs. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dusty Lynn Farmer was arrested after allegedly allowing her 2-year-old daughter to lick meth spoons and eat weed stems. Just like with Burch, the sheriff’s office was also contacted by Child Protective Services regarding the allegations.

Jewel R. Burch was taken to Jasper County Jail and faces two counts of second-degree child endangerment charges. Her bail has been set at $30,000.

[Featured Image by Ann Heisenfelt/AP Images]