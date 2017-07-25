‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 6 Confirmed, New Info About Savannah’s Clothing Line

Todd and Savannah Chrisley just did a live Facebook video where they shared a ton of spoilers all about the upcoming season of Chrisley Knows Best. Todd and Savannah were hanging out in Tampa, Florida for the big launch of her clothing line on HSN. Todd talked about how Savannah has worked really hard on this line and they are very proud of her for everything she has done.

You can watch Savannah Chrisley on Thursday night on HSN. Her line is called Faith Over Fear. Todd will be there with her for the event. He shared that Nanny Faye will even make an appearance. Julie, Chloe, Grayson, and Chase are all going to be there as well. She has hopes of selling out on Thursday night.

Todd also explained how fans are wondering if Chrisley Knows Best is coming back because of the new deal he has been working on. Yes, the show will be coming back, which is great news for the fans of this show. He shared that the rest of Season 5 will air in September and that Season 6 has already been picked up. Todd shared that starting in November, they will be filming Season 6. He said that their ratings continue to climb and Savannah spoke up saying that they love that the fans love watching them. Todd also spoke about how they are going to have other shows coming in the future because this show has opened doors for them.

Savannah went on to explain her new line, which you can get in all sizes, in addition to being affordable. She said they wanted it to be comfortable as well so they spent a lot of time on the fabric choices. Todd did help her and they fought over a few designs, but it sounds like they worked it all out.

Had so much fun celebrating my line!!! And guys…I'm OBSESSED with my Faith Over Fear embroidered leather moto jacket! ???? and the strappy neckline T that I have on!!use the link in my bio to purchase!!! @hsn #FaithOverFear #fashion A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Are you excited to hear that Chrisley Knows Best is coming back for another season? What new shows do you think the Chrisley family will be coming out with in the future? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss Chrisley Knows Best when it returns to USA. The fans are so happy that it is coming back.

Sooo crazy!!! Can't believe my friends @tdphillips2 and @jordan_mckenzi are engaged ???????? so incredibly happy for you two❤️❤️ can't wait to be reunited this weekend???????? A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

