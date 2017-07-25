Texas Mom Arrested: Dusty Farmer Allegedly Let 2-Year-Old Lick Meth Spoons And Eat Weed Stems

Dusty Lynn Farmer, 39, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that the Buna, Texas resident allowed her 2-year-old daughter to lick meth spoons and eat weed stems. Authorities have also accused the mother of selling drugs from her home.

According to KTRE, the arrest affidavit states that on July 18, an investigator with Child Protective Services contacted Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. It involved the case of Dusty Farmer and her 2-year-old daughter. The CPS report accused Farmer of smoking marijuana and crystal meth in the house with her baby. She reportedly allowed her toddler to eat weed stems and lick meth spoons. The report also alleged that the child had sores all over her body and there was a boil on the girl’s bottom.

The Child Protective Services investigator also said that Dusty’s home had no running water or electricity.

During the CPS investigation, the 39-year-old suspect and her daughter were drug tested. They both tested positive for marijuana, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.

On July 21, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant from the justice of the peace. The investigator went to Farmer’s residence on Highway 96 in Buna, a small community with a population of 2,142. However, he couldn’t get to the front door because the screened-in porch was locked. Law enforcement officers went to the back of the house and discovered a generator sitting on the back porch. It had an electrical cord that went from the generator into the house.

Officials knocked on Dusty’s door several times before the suspect finally answered wearing a robe. When the door was opened, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the house, according to the affidavit.

Farmer asked if she could change clothes before they transported her to jail. After searching for weapons and contraband, they allowed the mother to go into the restroom.

Dusty Farmer was taken to Jasper County Jail and has been charged with second-degree child endangerment. Her bail is set at $15,000.

[Featured Image by Di_Studio/Thinkstock]