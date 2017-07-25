Gwen Stefani Returns To Los Angeles After Spending Time With Blake Shelton In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent last week together in Oklahoma, and on Monday, the singer and coach of The Voice returned to Los Angeles.

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani was photographed running errands in the Westwood area of L.A. on Monday, July 24. However, while the mother of three is typically quite done up during all of her outings, she kept thing casual during her time out on the town yesterday afternoon.

On July 25, the Daily Mail shared photos of Gwen Stefani wearing a loose-fitting white sweater, blue jeans, and Gucci tennis shoes. As for her hair and makeup, Stefani was sporting a pony tail and cat-eye liner.

The outlet went on to reveal that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had spent time together at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma, last week with her three kids, 11-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 13 years before splitting in August 2015, just weeks after Blake Shelton confirmed that he and Miranda Lambert were calling it quits on their marriage after just four years.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton then confirmed that they were dating at the end of 2015 as they filmed the ninth season of The Voice.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been featured on The Voice together numerous times, but when the show returns to NBC later this year, Stefani won’t be seen. Instead, Shelton will attempt to win the 13th season while appearing alongside returning coaches Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine, as well as new coach Jennifer Hudson.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been splitting their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles ever since they began dating one another nearly two years ago, and as their relationship continues to heat up, they appear to be acting as a family with Stefani’s three sons.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, tune into the upcoming 13th season of The Voice, which premieres on NBC on September 25 at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]