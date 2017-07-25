Billy Miller Has Reportedly Renewed His ‘General Hospital’ Contract, Will He Still Be Jason Morgan? [Spoilers]

Billy Miller fans are rejoicing as word has it that he has renewed his contract and will be sticking around General Hospital a while longer. He isn’t expected to go anywhere anytime soon. The actor has been playing the role of Jason Morgan since 2014, and despite having to replace some big shoes that were previously filled by Steve Burton, most viewers have grown to love Billy as Jason.

While it has not been officially confirmed by General Hospital or the actor just yet, Celebrity Dirty Laundry has suggested that Billy Miller has indeed signed on the dotted line. The news is quickly circulating on social media and many viewers are celebrating. The soap star only signs on for a year at a time, at least he has in the past. There is no word on whether this time will be any different.

There were many GH viewers who were worried about the actor’s fate ever since Steve Burton was confirmed to be returning to his old stomping ground. They thought that the daytime drama could possibly replace Billy Miller, but it sounds like that will not happen at all. No one yet knows whether Burton will be coming back to his role as the real Jason Morgan, or if he will be someone else entirely, but it looks like the soap has decided to keep both men on board to make it very interesting.

If you're going to have to fight anyone on a rooftop, you can't go wrong with Billy Miller. #GH

Rumor has it that there will be two Jason Morgans once Steve Burton returns. Sam will really be in a dilemma if that should come true. Will her two children have different fathers? There is also a possibility of a twin story line with Billy Miller and Steve Burton. Whatever is the case, these two very fine actors will create some major drama on the ABC soap.

GH fans seem to be divided on their opinions of whether Burton should come back as the real Jason or if Miller plays the better part. Each has their own unique way of bringing a different side of Jason Morgan to the forefront. While some people like the softer side of this longtime character, others would like to see “Stone Cold” back, as only Steve Burton can play.

Fans of JaSam are also divided on which actor has the best chemistry with actress Kelly Monaco, aka Sam Morgan. It seems likely that Sam will stay with the current Jason, but the writers may decide to play up a triangle with her and the two guys.

The men on our show are like chips, you can't ever just have one.

There is so much that can be done with this story line now that Billy is supposedly staying on at General Hospital and Steve Burton is making his comeback. Whether they will both appear to be Jason Morgan, or this goes in a completely different direction, it is bound to be an interesting and bumpy ride in the coming weeks.

Are you excited to hear that Billy Miller will be sticking around for at least another year?

