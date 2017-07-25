Bethenny Frankel Says She’s On Top Of The World After Bravo Pursues Changes?

Bethenny Frankel is close friends with Andy Cohen, and for years, many people have assumed that she’s playing a role behind the scenes when it comes to the Bravo network. Bethenny is a powerful person, and she has her own production company. It’s no secret that everything Frankel touches turns to gold and perhaps the Bravo production team wanted to know her secret. Instead of trying to copy her success, they may just have listened to her desires about expanding the cast a little bit.

According to Page Six, Bethenny Frankel has previously revealed that she wanted to see a different cast. Frankel wanted The Real Housewives of New York to represent the entire city of New York. She wanted to include African Americans, someone overweight, someone with a different religious background than her own, someone who is perhaps not rich and someone who may be gay. Bethenny encouraged Bravo to look outside of the box when casting for the upcoming season. Moreover, it sounds like Bravo may have listened to Frankel’s wishes, as a new cast may be in the works for the upcoming season. This would not be the first time that The Real Housewives of New York has changed. But is Bethenny to blame?

Sittin' on top of the world. pic.twitter.com/MzYNL1BI0T — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) July 24, 2017

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel revealed that she felt like she was on top of the world. While she could just have been referring to her own success with her Skinnygirl company and perhaps her bestselling books, she could be referring to her role with Bravo. For years, many people had speculated that she was a producer on The Real Housewives of New York and she pulled strings when it came to production.

Many people felt that Andy Cohen was often favoring Bethenny Frankel and often gave her special treatment. If Bethenny did indeed pull strings behind the scenes to make cast changes, it’s possible that fans will be quite upset.

It doesn’t help that Bethenny recently got another spin-off show with Fredrik Eklund. The two will be purchasing real-estate and flipping it around New York City. Since this is airing on Bravo, many people feel that she’s getting special treatment.

What do you think about Bethenny Frankel feeling on top of the world? Do you think she’s referring to her influence at Bravo?

