Jim Bob Duggar Talks Future Babies, Hints Joy-Anna Will Make Pregnancy Announcement Before Jinger Does

Jim Bob Duggar says that one of his daughters might make a baby announcement during the next season of Counting On.

For the season finale of Counting On, a large group of the adult Duggar siblings sat down with The Chew co-host Daphne Oz to talk about some of the big life events that have been filmed for their TLC reality series. Oz teased that a few special guests would be joining the group, and two of them turned out to be Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle. The couple was joined by Jessa Duggar’s two sons, Spurgeon and Henry, so the talk naturally turned to babies.

As the International Business Times reports, Jim Bob Duggar said that he and Michelle would have over 100 grandchildren if each of their 19 kids were to have 5 children of their own. However, this is not accurate; 19 multiplied by 5 is only 95.

Daphne Oz asked Jim Bob and and Michelle what viewers can expect to see during the next season of Counting On, and the couple teased that someone will likely have baby news to share by then.

“Who knows? Maybe Joy and Austin will have a little one on the way. You never know what’ll happen,” Jim Bob said.

I get to work with my favorite mechanic assistant today! #headgaskets #duramaxdiesel A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 10, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

However, Joy-Anna Duggar jumped in to remind her father that she’s not the only member of the family who could get pregnant before Counting On returns this fall.

“What about Jinger and Jeremy?” asked Joy-Anna.

“And Jinger and Jeremy, yeah,” Jim Bob responded.

Jill and Jessa Duggar had both been married less than six months when they announced their first pregnancies. Jinger hasn’t shared any baby news yet, and she’s already been married to Jeremy Vuolo for almost nine months. This may be why Jim Bob seems to believe that 19-year-old Joy-Anna will end up getting pregnant before her 23-year-old sister does. Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have only been married for two months. However, as Us Weekly reports, Jill Duggar announced that she was expecting her first child just 60 days after she and Derick Dillard tied the knot.

While Jinger Duggar hasn’t become a mother as quickly as her older sisters did, this doesn’t mean that she lacks their desire to start a family. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she’s stated that she does want to have kids. She and Jeremy recently purchased a four-bedroom home, and she and Jana have already discussed turning one of the rooms into a nursery. However, Jeremy might not be quite ready for diaper duty; he was shocked when Jessa and Ben told him how many times they have to change Spurgeon and Henry. The couple said that each of their sons goes through about seven diapers a day.

“I had no idea it was that many diapers,” said an incredulous Jeremy.

According to Jinger Duggar’s husband, he thought babies only needed to be changed three times a day, “max four, if you had a big lunch.” Jessa tried to ease Jeremy’s diaper angst by telling him that they’re not all dirty diapers, but this just confused him.

“Why do you change them if they’re not dirty?” he asked.

Ben Seewald defended his friend’s lack of knowledge about baby bodily functions by pointing out that Jeremy Vuolo is a youngest child. During the Counting On season finale, Jeremy also got to see firsthand just how rambunctious toddlers can be. Jessa didn’t try to stop Spurgeon when he grabbed a decorative ball that was sitting on a coffee table, and the little boy tossed it on the floor while making a beeline for an area where one of the show’s cameras was set up. Jana Duggar eventually got up and grabbed her nephew.

“Well, luckily there’s nothing dangerous for him to get into with 55 cameras everywhere,” said Daphne Oz of Spurge’s antics.

Duggar fans can look forward to seeing more of their favorite family when Counting On returns September 11 on TLC.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]