‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Fights Back, Phyllis Finds Victoria Unconscious, & Hilary Gets Sneaky

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead for Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) on Wednesday, July 26. Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni) finds Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) unconscious in the elevator. Cane decides to fight, and it could put his wife, Lily (Christel Khalil), in a tight spot. Other Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) gets sneaky and could be after Lily’s Brash & Sassy job. It looks like a great episode ahead.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Phyllis stumbles upon an unconscious Victoria in the Jabot elevator. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria comes around and claims that she fainted because “she forgot to eat.” Victoria makes Phyllis swear not to tell anyone that she fainted.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria heads to Brash & Sassy and fills Billy on her confrontation with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). She decides to tell Billy that she fainted, knowing that Phyllis would probably tell him anyway. Victoria adds that she made an appointment with her doctor.

Back at Jabot, Phyllis tells Jack about Victoria fainting in the elevator. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack teases that maybe Victoria fainted because she is pregnant. Of course, Phyllis wasn’t sure that was a possibility and seemed irked that Jack would suggest that.

Victoria to Billy: "I may not have a say in my mother's love life, but Cane working at Jabot — Jack's not going to get away with it!" #YR pic.twitter.com/WnebB6SeSl — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) July 25, 2017

At Lily’s place, Cane rants that Victoria must have put the brakes on Jack’s employment offer. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane mumbles that he really needed that job — Lily urges him to stay positive, and the right job will come along in no time. They agree they should try their best to get the twins into a routine and stick together as a family.

Once alone, Lily makes a phone call and asks to meet them somewhere. Her agent arrives, and she reveals she needs additional work. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he has a commercial, but she has to move fast. He asks if she knows someone who could tape her audition immediately. Lily calls Jordan, who assures her she can use GC Buzz right away.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Juliet (Laur Allen) sees Cane’s son, Charlie, at GCAC and strikes up a conversation with him. She tells him that he looks familiar. Cane watches and doesn’t want his son talking to her. Juliet claims that she had no idea that he was her son and hopes that his children won’t be affected by any of “their mess.”

Cane feels defensive with Juliet, noting that his career could be over. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane complains that he can’t put food on the table anymore. He lets it slip out that Victoria ruined his potential job offer from Jack. Juliet doesn’t think he should allow her to push him around like this and suggests that he fight back.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary told Jordan he could use the GC Buzz studio to tape Lily’s audition. When Lily arrives, Hilary informs her former stepdaughter that she admires her for sticking by Cane’s side. Once alone, Hilary picks up Lily’s script and makes a recording of her reading it.

According to the Y&R preview, Cane arrives at Brash & Sassy and claims that Victoria is ruining his life. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily’s job could be in danger if Cane refuses to battle with Victoria.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

