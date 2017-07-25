‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans ‘Pray For Ami’ Amid Fake Show Rumors

On Tuesday afternoon, the official Alaskan Bush People Facebook page uploaded a post about Matt Brown’s accident. Fans flocked to the post to share their thoughts on the accident, Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, and all of those rumors that the show is fake.

While Alaskan Bush People fans continue to post their well-wishes for the Brown family, many are worried about matriarch Ami. Since her cancer diagnosis was revealed on a previous episode of the popular show, fans have been wanting some kind of update on her. However, this new Facebook post didn’t give fans what they wanted. Even still, the prayers keep rolling in.

For the most part, fans kept the cast in mind as they posted their opinions. Most took the time to think about Matt and Ami, both of whom have needed some extra prayers lately.

“I guess you guys didn’t see on the internet Billy Brown admitted and apologized to lying to the public about the way they have lived. Also I saw the show with Matt’s accident that was terrible. We just need to pray for a Ami Brown to have less pain until she gets to heaven where she will be in no pain and with her loved ones and watching over her family like she has done here. It doesn’t matter right now that Billy is acknowledging what he did what matters for me is to still pray for Ami Brown,” wrote one Facebook user.

“My favorite show! Happy Matt is better, prayers for Ami,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, other fans were put on the spot, with people commenting about the show being fake. It seems the most loyal fans of Alaskan Bush People aren’t super concerned with the reports that the Brown family doesn’t actually live the life portrayed on the show. No matter how you look at it, the Browns are really well-liked regardless of how they choose to live their lives (and even if they aren’t completely truthful about how that is).

Ami Brown was diagnosed with lung cancer months ago. She was to undergo radiation five times every week for six weeks, according to People Magazine. Despite her diagnosis — which rocked the Brown family to its core — reports that the show is fake and that the things on the show aren’t real circulated online. This isn’t anything new, of course, as the show has been at the center of these types of rumors for many years.

“How are the Browns? Are they doing okay?” one concerned fan asked.

However, in recent weeks, some people have been wondering if Ami’s cancer diagnosis is fake — and that’s where many fans draw the line. While various news outlets can say whatever they want about the reality television series, fans refuse to believe that the Browns would make up Ami’s illness for the sake of ratings. What are your thoughts on this matter?

Alaskan Bush People airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Discovery Channel.

