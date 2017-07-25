Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Have Their First ‘Fight’ On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ And Fans Can’t Believe It

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer left fans in shock after fighting for the first time on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

As fans saw during last night’s episode, Chelsea Houska’s daughter, Aubree, threw a fit after learning that she wouldn’t be attending one of Cole DeBoer’s work parties. Ss Houska attempted to reprimand her for acting out, DeBoer let out a chuckle.

Right away, Chelsea Houska expressed her frustration, and on Twitter, fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Is this real life!?!? What is happening!?!?” one Twitter user asked, according to a report by OK! Magazine on July 25.

Another person said that the scuffle between Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer was the closest thing to a dispute that they’ve seen from the couple. In response, Houska said that her on-screen tiff with DeBoer was as bad as things get between them.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating in 2014, and in the years since, they have showcased a number of their relationship milestones in the form of photos, including their engagement and their wedding.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer also welcomed their first child together, son Watson, during filming on Season 8, and as the episodes continue, fans will watch as they adjust to being a family of four along with Houska’s older child.

Chelsea Houska’s fans and followers are used to seeing perfection from her and her husband, so the events of last night’s episode came as a shock. That said, every couple has their issues now and again, and because they were dealing with their growing family and all that comes with it during filming, they were under a lot of pressure.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been married since October of last year and welcomed son Watson months later on January 25.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their co-stars — including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and new cast member Briana DeJesus — tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

