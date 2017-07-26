‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Says It’s Hard Keeping Fiancé A Secret As Finale Nears

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay admitted that it is getting difficult for her to keep her fiancé’s identity a secret as the season finale approaches.

Rachel Lindsay is engaged and wants to tell the world how happy she is. Unfortunately, The Bachelorette is contracted to wait to tell the public who her fiancé is until the season finale airs on ABC in August.

Daily Mail reporters spotted the reality star flashing her abs in a tight exercise outfit in her home state of Texas just after admitting to People that it was getting harder and harder for her to keep her new relationship hidden.

The Bachelorette star was most recently photographed on Monday night. Rachel showed off her toned tummy in 2(X)IST Activewear.

Lindsay wore her long brunette hair wavy and smiled for the cameras.

The ABC star also has to hide her engagement ring, so she could not wear it out in public.

Rachel said that she didn’t even remember what her “ring looks like anymore” because she hasn’t been able to wear it in so long.

The 31-year-old added that she wore “a lot of rings” but that she was “ready to wear [her] engagement ring.”

“There are so many things I get to do and he’s not with me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, he would love this so much.'”

The newly engaged lawyer said she was “just ready to be normal” with her fiancé.

The Bachelorette admitted that it was getting “harder and harder” for her to keep her secret.

” I love this man, and I never knew it’d be this great.”

The attorney said that she knew she was taking a “risk” but her relationship with her new fiancé just gets better with time.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff/Getty Images]