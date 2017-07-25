Miley Cyrus Wears Bikini Top Out Shopping With Mom In Malibu

Miley Cyrus wore a bikini top out in Malibu on Monday while shopping with her mom, Tish.

Shopping in Malibu in a bikini

The “Malibu” singer loves hanging out in the beach town. Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish ventured out in the summer heat on Monday to go shopping, the Daily Mail reported.

Cyrus’ outfit certainly reflected the 80-degree weather. The 24-year-old wore a black triangle bikini top, Adidas sweatpants, and lavender jelly sandal slides.

Miley was photographed getting a snack and a smoothie from SunLife Organics while visiting Point Dume Village.

The Grammy and Golden Globe nominee covered her eyes with a pair of shades and pulled her hair out of her face in a high top bun.

Miley is a busy girl

Miley, whose was born Destiny, is reportedly recording her latest untitled sixth studio album, which is due out later this year.

The same day she went out shopping with her mom in a bikini top, Miley thanked her combined 148.3 million social media followers for helping to keep her new single “Malibu” in the top 10 on iTunes for three months after its release.

Cyrus shared a photo on Sunday of her parents, country singer Billy Ray and his wife Tish, playing in the pool with some floats, saying “life is beautiful.”

Mama and Daddy playin catch w Nemo! ❤️???????????????? Life is beautiful! @billyraycyrus @tishcyrus!!!! Never grow up!!!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Tish, who is currently starring on Bravo’s Cyrus vs. Cyrus with Miley’s sister Brandi, confirmed back on June 22 on Mario Lopez’ show On With Mario that Miley and her fiance Liam Hemsworth were not planning on eloping and is perfectly happy with her current situation.

“She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu.”

She added that her daughter always says she doesn’t know why “everybody wants us to get married” because everything is “so perfect.”

Although Tish would love for Miley to have a “big wedding,” she thinks her daughter will have a simple wedding whenever she and Hemsworth do decide to get married.

Miley was nominated for both female artist and female song awards at the fan-voted Teen Choice Awards which will air in August.

The singer will headline the iHeartRadio Music Festival next in Las Vegas in September.

3 months later! Still Top 10 on iTunes! Thank you so much to every single person loving and listening to #Malibu! Looooove u sooooo much! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

The 24-year-old will also return as a coach for the 13th season of The Voice, alongside veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and newcomer Jennifer Hudson.

[Featured Image by Rod Foldy/Stringer/Getty Images]