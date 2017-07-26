Reason Why Bayley Will Challenge Alexa Bliss At ‘WWE SummerSlam’ Instead Of Sasha Banks Revealed

During this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Bayley beat Sasha Banks to earn the opportunity to face Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam for the Raw Women’s Title. The WWE Universe was surprised since the rivalry between Bayley and Bliss was over after WWE Extreme Rules. The fans were expecting The Boss to become the No. 1 Contender or for WWE officials to book a massive Fatal Four Way at WWE SummerSlam.

However, the decision was made for Bayley to challenge Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title. The powers that be could still be planning the Fatal Four Way, but it’s being reported that Bayley challenging Alexa is a part of a much bigger plan for Raw’s Women’s Division after WWE SummerSlam. WWE officials are rehabbing Bayley’s push heading to the biggest party of the summer to help her regain credibility on television again.

There is a lot of speculation after Raw this week that Sasha Banks will finally turn heel at Summerslam by costing Bayley her match with Bliss. Some analysts are also wondering if Bayley will win the Raw Women’s Title for the second time in her career to rekindle the rivalry with The Boss over the championship. Either way, the WWE Universe is expecting a new rivalry between Bayley vs. Sasha Banks to happen very soon.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is an important feud in recent WWE history. The two women changed the game one night in Brooklyn, which helped elevate women’s wrestling to where it is today on WWE programming. The powers that be have been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on their rivalry coming to Raw, but it seems that their rivalry will be one of the biggest storylines going on the red brand for the rest of the year.

Their rivalry doesn’t necessarily need the Raw Women’s Title, but WWE officials will likely involve the title to provide credibility and importance. Unfortunately, that would take the title away from Bliss and Nia Jax after WWE SummerSlam. Jax is still expected to turn babyface over the coming months and Alexa has been a great heel for Raw. WWE officials will need to make a decision regarding the future of the Raw Women’s Title, but pulling the trigger on Banks vs. Bayley after two years of waiting will be a massive boost for Raw.

