‘LPBW’ Tori To Zach Roloff: ‘I’m Lucky My Kids Get To Call You Dad’

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff are celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary today. A couple of hours ago, Zach Roloff posted a photo collage on Instagram with a sweet message to his wife and the mother of his child. Now, Tori has posted a message to her husband in return.

The reality star and mother of one shared a gorgeous picture of herself and Zach that looks like it was taken on their wedding day. In the caption, Tori wrote a heartfelt message about her relationship with Zach, told him that she is “thankful” to have him by her side and added that she is “lucky” to have him as the father of her kids.

You can see the incredible sweet photo and message below. In just one hour, over 21,000 Little People, Big World fans “liked” the post, hundreds commenting on it and wishing the lovely couple a happy anniversary. Fans expressed how happy they were for the duo, who seem to be an absolutely perfect match. For many, it is hard to believe that Tori and Zach have been married for two years already — but they’ve been on quite an exciting journey together with plenty of twists and turns!

Of course, welcoming Jackson back in May was the most exciting thing to happen to them yet!

Two years ago today I said "I do" to the man of my dreams. This last year has been amazing and heart breaking all at the same time and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine. I love you zachys! Happy anniversary! ???????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Little People, Big World is a very popular reality television show that airs on TLC. Since the show is currently on hiatus for the summer months, fans have been flocking to the respective social media accounts of just about every family member; there is lots to see after all. With baby Jackson growing and changing every day, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff getting ready to welcome their daughter on September 1, and the whole family prepared for Molly Roloff’s wedding in just a couple of short weeks, social media is the place to be to keep up with this busy family!

Are you a fan of Little People, Big World? Are you excited for the new season to start? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]