Yolanda Hadid Puts David Foster On Blast For Dumping Her As He Steps Out With Elizabeth Hurley

Yolanda Hadid and David Foster parted ways at the end of 2015 after just four years of marriage. Now, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is speaking out about their messy split.

In her compelling new memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, which is co-authored with Michele Bender and expected to be released by St. Martin’s Press in September, Yolanda Hadid speaks of her painful battle with the chronic illness and her former husband’s unsupportive behavior.

After revealing that David would often ignore her during their marriage, Yolanda Hadid wrote about the end of their relationship, revealing that her final moment with David took place at her apartment, where the music producer informed her, “Your sick card is up.”

According to Yolanda Hadid, via a report by the Daily Mail on July 25, David Foster had moved out of their home and into a hotel in Beverly Hills. He then told her something that she refused to repeat, even for her new book.

Yolanda Hadid also revealed that her former husband was typically too busy to concern himself with her health struggles and the ongoing treatment involved.

As fans may recall, Yolanda Hadid joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its third season and continued to be featured on the show until announcing her exit after Season 6.

As Yolanda Hadid promotes her upcoming book, her former husband appears to have embarked on a new relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. As a Daily Mail report revealed earlier today, Foster and Hurley stepped out together at an airport in Italy earlier this week, and in photos from their outing, both parties were all smiles.

Yolanda Hadid also discusses the Lyme disease battles of her two youngest children, Bella and Anwar Hadid, who have also been diagnosed with the illness. As for Gigi Hadid, she does not suffer from Lyme disease.

Yolanda Hadid’s new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, will be released on September 12.

